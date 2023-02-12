Iranian envoy hopes to mend ties with Korea

Iranian Ambassador to Korea Saeed Badamchi Shabestari delivers remarks during the celebrations of the 44th Islamic Revolution at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar, The Korea Herald)

Iranian Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari has called on the South Korean government and people to work toward better bilateral ties, stressing stagnant political and economic ties between the two countries in recent years.

Speaking at a celebration event held for the 44th Islamic revolution on Thursday, the ambassador said he feels "regretful" over the current status of the bilateral relationship despite the countries' ties in modern history, as well as in ancient times, dating back about 1,000 years. He did not mention a recent tit-for-tat spat between Seoul and Tehran over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments on Iran as "the enemy" of the United Arab Emirates during his trip there last month.

"For over four years, Korean friends have always told me that the reason they are reluctant to get close to Iran is that they fear the consequences of unfair sanctions and unilateral policies. Unfortunately, these concerns are having a negative impact on the friendly and historic relationship between Iran and South Korea," he said.

"As the Iranian ambassador and a person with an interest and affection in strengthening the relationship between the two great nations, I take this opportunity, before my departure from Seoul, and on behalf of the Iranian government and the people, to ask the Korean government and the people for a helping hand (to mend ties with each other)."

He added, "As a supporter who made many efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries, I hope for more exchanges of cooperations in every field in the near future and that those assets can be properly transferred to future generations."

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, Korea-Iran Council Chairman and former lawmaker Chun Jung-bae highlighted the significance of Iran-Korea relations.

He recalled the love story of a Persian prince and Silla princess, mentioned in the epic poem "Kush-nama," that forged a 1,500-year blood bond between Iranians and Koreans.

"The ground becomes firmer after rain," Chun was referring to a Korean proverb, hoping that Iran-Korea bilateral relations would be strengthened after overcoming difficulties.