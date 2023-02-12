[KH Explains] Proxy fight heats up to acquire SM

A proxy fight looms large over the ownership of K-pop agency SM Entertainment. Its founder Lee Soo-man, affectionately called the godfather of K-pop, has teamed up with Hybe, the K-pop agency behind the global sensation BTS, while SM executives join forces with internet giant Kakao.

Hybe announced Friday that it has signed a deal with Lee, the former chief producer at SM, to buy 14.8 percent of shares in the company from Lee at 422.8 billion won ($332.78 million).

If the deal goes through, Lee’s stake in SM will drop from 18.46 percent to 3.66 percent. The deal states the acquisition is to be finalized on March 6.

Further expanding its control over the agency, Hybe plans to buy up to a 25 percent stake in the company owned by minority shareholders by March 1 at 120,000 won per share, higher than Friday’s closing price set at 114,700 won.

If the bid succeeds as planned, Hybe will be the largest shareholder of SM with some 40 percent shares. As a put option is included in the deal between Hybe and Lee, meaning Lee can sell his 3.66 percent stocks at a predesignated price to the agency, Hybe can own up to 43 percent of the shares in the future.

Hybe’s acquisition plan follows the deal between SM and South Korean tech giant Kakao announced Tuesday, under which Kakao will acquire a 9.05 percent stake in the K-pop powerhouse through a 217.2 billion won paid-in capital increase, buying newly-issued shares and convertible bonds.

The move comes as activist fund Align Partners Capital Management, which owns a 0.91 percent stake in SM, raised concerns against the governance of SM Entertainment, calling for the agency to terminate business contracts with Like Production.

SM Entertainment had paid a significant amount of capital every year in royalties to the production company wholly owned by Lee Soo-man. Following the request, it eventually terminated its contract with Like Production in October.

Align Partners has been urging SM Entertainment to improve its governance as to benefit its shareholders.

Responding to the calls, SM Entertainment’s co-CEOs Lee Sung-soo and Tak Young-jun announced the SM 3.0 project, involving reforms on company management, which leaves Lee Soo-man out of the picture.

After news reports on Hybe’s buyout of Lee’s shares surfaced, SM Entertainment’s board called out the move to be a “hostile merger,” saying they are against the acquisition. The board has been denying that it is trying to drive Lee Soo-man out of the firm, claiming that joining hands with Kakao is only to improve the company's governance.

Align Partners also voiced its objections, saying that 120,000 won is “too low” considering the company value of SM Entertainment, which can be improved through the latest SM 3.0 project.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-man has applied for an injunction against Kakao acquiring a stake in SM Entertainment, saying it is illegal for the board to issue new stocks and convertible bonds to the third party for reasons other than company governance.

Market experts view the battle between K-pop agencies could benefit minority shareholders of SM Entertainments, raising the share price.

“For Kakao, the SM Entertainment shares it acquired through spending more than 200 billion won, could become a white elephant. To create synergy of Kakao and SM Entertainment, it would have to own more shares than Hybe. To do so, they may try to purchase more shares owned by minority shareholders at a higher price than the 120,000 won suggested by Hybe,” analyst Lee Sun-hwa at KB Securities said.

However, if the injunction is granted, Hybe’s suggested acquisition price will be the peak price for SM Entertainment.

“If the court grants an injunction, Kakao is likely to search for another company, causing SM Entertainment shares to peak at 120,000 won,” Lee said.