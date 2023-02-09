[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Someday or One Day” (Taiwan) Opened Jan. 25 Drama Directed by Hwang Cheonin Struggling to get over her boyfriend after he dies in a plane accident, Huang Yu-Xuan receives a mysterious tape one day that allows her to travel back in time. She dreams of meeting her boyfriend again and questions whether she will be able to change his destiny, in this film continuation of the same-titled 2019 TV series.

“The Point Men” (South Korea) Opened Jan. 18 Drama Directed by Yim Soon-rye Based on the real-life crisis in Afghanistan in 2007 when 23 South Koreans on missionary activities were abducted by the Taliban, diplomat Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min) and National Intelligence Service agent Dae-sik (Hyun Bin) collaborate to save the Korean hostages. Kang Ki-young lightens the mood as a witty, high-energy local interpreter.

“The First Slam Dunk” (Japan) Opened Jan. 4 Adventure/Comedy Directed by Takehiko Inoue Point guard Ryota Miyagi dreams of winning the national high school basketball championship, in this animated film based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue.