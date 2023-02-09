 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 10, 2023 - 09:00       Updated : Feb 10, 2023 - 09:00

“Someday or One Day”

(Taiwan)

Opened Jan. 25

Drama

Directed by Hwang Cheonin

Struggling to get over her boyfriend after he dies in a plane accident, Huang Yu-Xuan receives a mysterious tape one day that allows her to travel back in time. She dreams of meeting her boyfriend again and questions whether she will be able to change his destiny, in this film continuation of the same-titled 2019 TV series.

“The Point Men”

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 18

Drama

Directed by Yim Soon-rye

Based on the real-life crisis in Afghanistan in 2007 when 23 South Koreans on missionary activities were abducted by the Taliban, diplomat Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min) and National Intelligence Service agent Dae-sik (Hyun Bin) collaborate to save the Korean hostages. Kang Ki-young lightens the mood as a witty, high-energy local interpreter.

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Point guard Ryota Miyagi dreams of winning the national high school basketball championship, in this animated film based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

(US)

Opened Dec. 14

Action

Directed by James Cameron

Many years after the events of "Avatar," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) must leave home and explore Pandora to once again fight a difficult war against invading humans. Now with a family with three children, the film is largely set in the water, introducing a new oceanic tribe of Na’vi called Metkayina.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
