Yoo Ah-in’s new films likely to be postponed

The film industry is closely following news of actor Yoo Ah-in being investigated by police for habitual illegal use of propofol. Release dates for Yoo’s new films slated for later this year are also highly likely to be delayed.

According to Yoo’s agency UAA, police earlier this week investigated the 36-year-old actor. Yoo is currently prohibited from leaving the country.

Industry insiders said the production staff and distribution companies are closely reviewing a plan to delay the release dates for tentpole films starring Yoo.

Netflix's new original film “The Match,” starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in, which is set for an April release, may be delayed. Yoo appears as Go player Lee Chang-ho, an indispensable character whose part cannot be omitted through editing.

Sources said that Netflix is currently discussing whether to reschedule the release for “The Match” to postpone it later than May. The decision will be made based on results of the police investigation.

“Hi.5,” another film starring Yoo slated for a June theatrical release, is a much-anticipated film as it marks director Kang Hyeong-cheol first new work in five years. His hit projects include “Sunny” (2011) and “Swing Kids” (2018). “Hi.5,” starring Ra Mi-ran and Ahn Jae-hong, is set in the 1970s and tells the story of women divers living in a peaceful seaside village who gain superpowers overnight.

Yoo also recently wrapped up shooting for Netflix series “Goodbye Earth.” The project was expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

Industry sources said Yoo, the main protagonist in director Yeon Sang-ho’s Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021), was preparing to shoot the series' second season starting in June, and the production staff are closely watching the police investigation to decide how to proceed.