Finnish minister visits Seoul to discuss technology cooperation with S. Korea

Lee Jong Ho, Korean Minister of Science and ICT, and Timo Harakka, the Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland poses for a photo at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul Tuesday. ( Ministry of Science and ICT)

The Finnish minister of transport and communication visited Seoul to expand technological exchanges with South Korea in the fields of 6G, quantum computing and space, the Finnish Embassy in Seoul said Tuesday.

Minister Timo Harakka, addressing the previous cooperation between the two countries on 5G network development at a roundtable held under the theme of "Building Digital Capability," said Finland has already taken steps toward 6G.

The minister joined discussions with 15 representatives from Korea's leading information and communications technology companies, and research organizations, said Business Finland, a state-run organization for innovation funding and trade, travel and investment promotion, which hosted the event. Lee Jong-ho, the Korean minister of science and ICT, also gave a keynote speech.

Touting Korea and Finland as two global ICT powerhouses, Kim Young-sim, a senior adviser at Business Finland, said she hoped the roundtable would strengthen Korea’s digital capabilities, allow ICT to create new partnerships and expand the cooperative relationship.