Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho’s 4K remastered ‘The Host’ to hit France next month

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:42       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:42
Director Bong Joon-ho (Netflix)
Director Bong Joon-ho (Netflix)

Globally renowned filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s 2006 thriller “The Host” will reopen in a 4K remastered version in France on March 8.

Prior to the release of the new version, director Bong will attend a masterclass event and meet with audiences on Feb. 26 and 27 in France, according to industry sources. The event will take place at Le Grand Rex theater in Paris on Feb. 26 and at Institut Lumiere in Lyon on Feb. 27.

Director Bong will meet with the audience in Paris on Feb. 26 with Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival. The theater will screen Bong’s award-winning “Parasite” right after the masterclass with Bong on that day.

Institut Lumiere, a Lyon-based French organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of filmmaking, said it is holding a retrospective exhibition of Bong’s works from Thursday until March 22, screening Bong’s major films including “Barking Dogs Never Bite” (2000), “Memories of Murder” (2003), “The Host” (2006), “Mother” (2009), “Snowpiercer” (2013), “Okja” (2017) and “Parasite” (2019).

The organized described Bong as “one of the most important filmmakers in the era” and “one of the most creative people in Asia,” touting his efforts to look into South Korean society’s uniqueness and depicting it universally through his films.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
