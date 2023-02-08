BoA to hold 20th anniversary concert next month

Poster of BoA's 20th anniversary concert to be held on March 11-12 at the Olympic Hall in the Olympic Park in Jamsil, Seoul (SM Entertainment)

K-pop diva BoA will celebrate her 20th debut anniversary with fans by holding a concert in March.

“BoA 20th Anniversary Live – THE BoA: Musicality,” her solo concert, will be held for two days from March 11 to 12 at the Olympic Hall in the Olympic Park in Jamsil, Seoul, according to SM Entertainment.

This comes four years after the artist’s last solo concert in 2019 “#mood in SEOUL.”

BoA, also known as the queen of performance, is expected to show powerful performances and diverse tracks during her concert.

Ticket sales begin on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. for her fandom and on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. for others at the online ticket site Yes24.

The second day of BoA’s concert will be livestreamed on the online live concert streaming platform Beyond LIVE for her fans around the world who cannot physically attend the gig.

Details on the tickets to watch the concert online will be announced on BoA’s social media accounts and on Beyond LIVE shortly.

BoA recently introduced a mini-album “Stamp On It” as GOT the beat, a seven-member female unit from SM Entertainment.

The K-pop soloist made her debut under SM at age 13 with “ID; Peace B” in 2000 and has since continued her winning streak both in Korea and Japan.

She has raised her profile by making inroads into the Japanese market with “Listen to My Heart.” Her hits include “No. 1,” “Atlantis Princess,” “My Name,” “Hurricane Venus” and “Only One.”

The 36-year-old became the first K-pop singer to enter the main Billboard 200 chart in 2009 with her self-titled US debut album, which peaked at No. 127.