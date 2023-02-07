[Land of Squid Game] Waiting until the oldest person has finished eating before leaving

As mentioned in earlier columns, respect for older people is something that is ingrained in Korean etiquette and traditions. In Korea, it is common to wait until the oldest person at the table finishes before getting up and leaving. Also, you should try to eat at the same pace as those around you. Although it may seem like a long list of do's and don'ts for dining with Koreans, once you have dined a couple of times in South Korea, you will get used to it.



Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.