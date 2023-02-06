Embassies in Korea commemorate Holocaust victims

German Ambassador to Korea (far left), Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor (center left) and US Ambassador to Korea Philip S. Goldberg (far right) attend the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust at the Goethe Institut Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Israeli Embassy in Seoul)

The German, Israeli and Italian embassies in Korea paid tribute Monday to victims of the Holocaust during World War II.

To commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration and extermination camps 78 years ago in 1945, the German and Italian embassies co-hosted the International Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony in Memory of the victims of the Holocaust at the Goethe Institut Seoul in Yongsan-gu.

Not only every German government but also every German citizen has the moral duty to do everything in their power to prevent a repetition of history -- be it in Germany or anywhere else, the ambassador said.

“We have to think about the Holocaust not in terms of numbers and facts, but in every single individual fate, in every human being,” he added.

"This is our responsibility to the victims, the Jews, the Sinti and Roma, the politically persecuted, the homosexuals, the sick and disabled."

Reiffenstuel said that people must keep alive the memory of the Holocaust as well as the developments that led to it because it began with prejudice and ideology, which lent support to systemic injustice, discrimination and marginalization. It ended with genocide.

He called on everyone to counter hate speech, antisemitism, Holocaust distortion and denial as well as demagogy.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Israeli Ambassador Akiva Tor expressed his feelings during his first posting in the Netherlands.

“You feel like you are at the scene of a crime,” he reminded.

“Other than Rotterdam, (Dutch) cities were not destroyed, and you feel like the arrests, the transports to Westerbork and then to Auschwitz could have happened on a day just like this one -- the same trees, the same sidewalk, the same homes, the same spring morning,” he said.

“This is the feeling of immediacy felt by Koreans when they cross the Hangang Bridge or happen to be near other sites of tremendous sacrifice and suffering during the Korean War,” Tor imagined.

He remembered his childhood dreams about the Holocaust, feeling hunted and on the run.

“Then when I became a parent, I imagined waiting in line for something terrible, gathering my young children, unable to abandon them and flee. Nowadays, having lived a life that has been quite secure, I wonder: What would it be like to be tested?” he said.