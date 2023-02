A panel of 206 judges have selected the world’s top-100 male soccer players of 2022.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986, was voted the No. 1 player of 2022, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe coming in at second place and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema at third, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min placed at 26th, climbing 13 ranks from 39th place the previous year.

By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com