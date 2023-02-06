 Back To Top
Entertainment

CGV to screen 17 Oscar-nominated films

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 6, 2023 - 14:54       Updated : Feb 6, 2023 - 14:54
From top left clockwise: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Whale,” “Tar” and “Aftersun” (CJ CGV)
From top left clockwise: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Whale,” “Tar” and “Aftersun” (CJ CGV)

South Korean multiplex cinema chain CJ CGV said Monday that a total of 17 films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards will be screened at its cinemas across the country starting Saturday and until March 21.

The list of films includes works yet to be released in Korea, such as “Tar,” “The Whale,” “The Quiet Girl,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “EO” and “Close.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is slated to reopen in local cinemas on March 1, after the film scored various awards at global ceremonies including the Golden Globes.

Some previously opened hits such as “Top Gun: Maverick” will be screened in cinemas again so more cinemagoers can enjoy the Oscar-nominated films, CGV said.

Other films include “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,” “The Batman,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Babylon,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Aftersun,” "Elvis,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

CGV said these films will be screened at locations where CGV Arthouse, the cinema chain’s special screens dedicated to art and independents films, operate. CGV Apgujeong, Yeouido, Yongsan IPark Mall, Incheon, Cheonan, Chuncheon and eight other CGV locations run the cinemas-within-a-cinema across the country.

CGV said it is offering discount coupons that entitle the holder to 3,000 won off a ticket.

This year’s Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
