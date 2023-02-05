Will BTS make history with its first win at 65th Grammy Awards?

For the third time straight, K-pop megastar BTS is aiming at the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Monday.

This year, BTS has been nominated for several awards, including for their song “Yet To Come” in the Best Music Video category, for “My Universe” in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category, and for “Music of the Spheres” in the Album of the Year category.

“Yet To Come” is the titular track of the act’s first anthology album released in June last year.

Other nominees in the Best Music Video category include Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

“My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay and the second single taken from the British band’s “Music Of The Spheres” album, had topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration is competing with ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

If Coldplay’s ninth studio album “Music Of The Spheres” were to win the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys, it would share the honor with BTS as not only the artists of the album but also as featuring artists, composers, producers and engineers.

The band’s rappers J-Hope, RM and Suga are listed as songwriters on the album.

This is the first time the band has been nominated in more than one category.

The septet was previously nominated for the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category in 2020 and 2021 with its megahit pop tunes “Dynamite” and “Butter,” but left the ceremony empty-handed.

Prior to that, BTS took part in the US awards show as an award presenter for the 61st edition in 2018 and as a performer in 2019.

There have been only two Korean Grammy awards winners until now -- the internationally acclaimed soprano Sumi Jo, and sound engineer and head of Soundmirror Korea Hwang Byeong-joon.

K-pop sensation BTS is not going to be present at the event this year as the group is currently on an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments.