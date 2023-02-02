 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 3, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Feb 3, 2023 - 09:01

“Babylon”

(U.S.)

Opened Feb. 1

Drama

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Set in Hollywood’s late 1920s, “Babylon” chronicles the rise and fall of ambitious dreamers -- singers, actors and filmmakers -- in the movie industry, depicting Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films. The film, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, is director Damien Chazelle's follow-up to the well-regarded La La Land in 2016 and First Man in 2018.

“BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 1

Music/Documentary

Directed by Oh Yoon-dong

BTS presents a special cinematic cut of their “Yet to Come in Busan” concert held in Busan last October, which was held for free to promote Busan’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The documentary film features hits from across their career as well as the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the album "Proof." The live concert, which was the last show before the boyband’s two-year hiatus for mandatory military service, was captured by 14 cinematic cameras.

“The Point Men”

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 18

Drama

Directed by Yim Soon-rye

This film centers on a hostage crisis in Afghanistan based on a real-life incident in 2007, when 23 South Koreans on missionary activities were abducted by the Taliban. Diplomat Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min) and National Intelligence Service agent Dae-sik (Hyun Bin) collaborate to save the Korean hostages. Actor Kang Ki-young plays a witty and highly energetic local interpreter, lightening the mood of the film’s weighty theme.

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey of winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
