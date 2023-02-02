[Today’s K-pop] TXT youngest group to sell 2m albums

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together sold two million copies of its fifth EP as of Wednesday about one month short of its four-year debut anniversary, according to a local tally published Thursday. It recorded 2 million first-week album sales in the shortest time among K-pop artists. It is also the second K-pop group to sell over 1.8 million units on the day of release after BTS, label Big Hit Music highlighted. The EP, titled “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly album chart, becoming the first international artist to have seven consecutive albums atop the chart. Title track “Sugar Rush Rise” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 38. Astro’s Sanha, Moonbin to tour Asia

(Credit: Fantagio)

Sanha and Moonbin of Astro will tour seven cities across Asia for the first time, announced agency Fantagio on Thursday. The duo announced that it will greet fans in Seoul March 18-19 at its first fan concert “Diffusion” on the previous day. It will then begin touring the region, including Manila in the Philippines, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia and Tokyo until late May. The tour is likely to expand according to the tour poster that listed the destinations and said “And More.” The two recently wrapped up promoting “Incense,” their third EP since they formed a unit about 2 1/2 years ago. The EP was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions and No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking. Drippin to drop 2nd Japan single in March

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Drippin will put out its second single in Japan on March 15, said agency Woollim Entertainment on Thursday. The single “Hello Goodbye” consists of the titular track and “Mirai,” along with the Japanese-language version of “The One,” the lead track from its first studio album “Villain: The End” that came out last year. It will also include a limited-edition DVD that shows how the bandmates studied Japanese together. The band’s debut single in Japan “So Good” from May last year ranked No. 7 on Oricon’s daily chart and was No. 1 on Tower Records’ online daily sales chart. The seven-piece act, however, will carry on with six members for the time being as Alex decided to take a break to concentrate on improving his health. He has been feeling unwell recently, announced the agency last week. BTS’ V amasses 55m Instagram followers in record time

(Credit: Big Hit Music)