'Boys Planet' strives to thwart vote-rigging concerns

Mnet's new audition program "Boys Planet" producers and master tutors pose for pictures during the show's production presentation event that took place in Seoul on Thursday. (CJ ENM)

Yet another K-pop audition program is on the way with Mnet's new competition show "Boys Planet," set to premiere Thursday.

Mnet, the nation's biggest K-pop channel, operated by the entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, has introduced many aspiring artists through its countless survival shows in the past few years, and with "Boys Planet," the company and its producers aspire to uncover more of the industry's undiscovered talents.

A spinoff of the girl group debut program "Girls Planet 999" which aired in 2021, "Boys Planet" will follow the journey of 98 boys competing to make it into the final debut team. Thousands of trainees from 84 countries and 229 management agencies applied to take part in the program. Through three stages of auditions, Mnet put together a score of trainees to star on the show.

Taking the helm of the show are Mnet producers Kim Shin-young and Ko Jeong-kyung. Kim has led many survival shows to stardom, including the first season "Girls Planet 999," as well as "I-Land," through which the sensational boy band Enhypen was formed. Ko was the executive producer of the long-running hip-hop survival program "Show Me the Money 9."

On Thursday, Kim, Ko and five master trainers -- Lee Seok-hoon, Onestar, Solji, Choi Young-jun and Back Koo-young -- conducted a production presentation online to introduce the program to the local media ahead of its launch that evening.

Master Lip J and pH-1 could not take part in person due to scheduled activities overseas.

Standing out the most among the program's new attempts to differentiate itself from the slew of past audition shows is the 100 percent viewer-voted judging system incorporated for a fair competition.

"Unlike 'Girls Planet 999,' this time, the debut team will be decided 100 percent by viewers’ votes -- called 'star creators' here," Kim said, adding, "Also, the divisions between Korean, Chinese and Japanese trainees in voting has been removed for this season."

An impartial judging system is a sensitive issue that still haunts Mnet survival shows due to the channel's vote-rigging scandal in the past. In 2021, two producers of the channel's idol-singer audition series "Produce" were given prison terms for manipulating vote outcomes.

"We've introduced a verification process by an independent and external agency, Samil PwC, for the first time by an audition show with a voting system. This comes as part of our efforts to secure fairness by completely separating the voting procedure from the overall content production," Kim explained.

According to Kim, the 98 contestants will compete in two groups, the “K” (Korean) and “G” (global) groups. There will be four mission performances leading up to their debut, during which seven masters will tutor and train them. The voting count will be converted to 50 percent each for the Korean and global groups.

Viewers will be able to cast their votes for their favorite trainees at each mission through Mnet Plus, an online voting platform also used in Mnet's other voting programs, including "Queendom" and the "Mama Awards."