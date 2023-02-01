‘Next Sohee’ a blunt portrayal of how adults destroy the dreams of youths

The character of Kim So-hee, played by Kim Si-eun, is an impulsive, hot-tempered high school student whose passion is dancing. The film opens with So-hee, in an empty dance studio, practicing over and over again to master a choreography.

But this free spirit gradually collapses as she begins an internship at a grueling call center, part of her school’s curriculum, despite studying pet care. So-hee, nevertheless, tries to remain hopeful so as to not disappoint the adults in her life -- her teacher, boss and parents -- because she knows there is no turning back. Otherwise, she will be red-tagged at school.

She works hard. So-hee’s job is to stop angry customers who want to cancel their subscriptions from doing so. She is evaluated by her numerical output, just like her co-workers, also high schoolers.

The job is demanding for So-hee. Spending more than nine hours at a call center office filled with claustrophobic cubicle booths, So-hee repeats the same lines and is subject to verbal abuse from callers. She’s been told to intentionally delay calls and pass on the customers to her co-workers to milk as much cash from them as possible before finally processing their cancellations.

So-hee asks for help, but adults tell her to just endure.

So-hee does not have the protection of a contract: Rather, her position as an intern makes her vulnerable to exploitation for cheap labor. All she can do is drown her sorrows in soju and beer.

The first half of the film ends with So-hee ending her own life.

While director July Jung clearly portrays the capitalist system's hold on the country’s education system, the film’s remaining half is led by detective Oh Yoo-jin (Bae Doo-na) who follows So-hee’s case and reveals the real cause of her death, confronting institutions like schools and companies that profit off youths’ labor.