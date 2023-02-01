Purple Kiss to return with 5th mini album ‘Cabin Fever’

Logo of Purple Kiss' fifth mini album "Cabin Fever" to be released on Feb. 15 (RBW)

K-pop act Purple Kiss is set to return with its fifth mini album, “Cabin Fever,” on Feb. 15, according to agency RBW on Wednesday.

"Cabin Fever" comes seven months after the release of Purple Kiss’ fourth mini album “Geekyland” in July last year.

It is also the act’s first appearance as a six-member group following Jieun’s departure in November. She left the group for health reasons and anxiety problems upon a doctor's recommendation.

Purple Kiss consists of members Yuki, Na Go-eun, Ireh, Chaein, Swan and Dosie.

The agency also dropped a short motion clip that shows the logo of the group’s new album in the lobby of an antique hotel. The clip’s mysterious and fantasylike atmosphere sparks curiosity about what the girls have to offer in the upcoming album.

Purple Kiss has been building on its unique concept of being witches since its debut in March 2021 with the EP “Into Violet.”

They earned the nickname “balance idol” in Korean for being all-rounders, talented in singing, performing, composing, writing the lyrics, and creating choreography.

The group’s previous titular track “Nerdy” was named the Best K-pop Track of 2022 by the renowned British magazine Dazed.