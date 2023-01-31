S. Korean president invites Cambodian boy who received heart surgery in Korea to office

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee watch 14-year-old Aok Rotha from Cambodia kicking a soccer ball at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Rotha, who had heart surgery at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul after the first lady's visit to his home in Cambodia, was given the ball as a gift as he had never played soccer before, officials said. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee invited 14-year-old Aok Rotha from Cambodia, who underwent heart surgery in Korea, to the presidential office on Tuesday. “President Yoon met with Aok Rotha, who was preparing to return home after successfully completing heart surgery, at the presidential office this afternoon,” said Yoon’s chief of public relations Kim Eun-hye in a press briefing on the day. Yoon gave Rotha a soccer ball after learning that he had never played soccer before due to his illness, Kim said. Yoon and Rotha tossed the ball back and forth.

First lady Kim Keon Hee lifts Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim expressed her gratitude to Korean Air for bringing him safely to Korea, saying that she was worried about whether Rotha could be safely transported from Cambodia to Korea, according to a written statement released by the presidential office in the afternoon. Kim also expressed her gratitude and admiration for the medical staff at Asan Medical Center in Seoul who helped Rotha make a successful recovery after his surgery. “Since meeting Rotha in Cambodia in November, everything that has happened so far feels like a miracle,” Kim said in the statement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee meet Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)