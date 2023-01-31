 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korean president invites Cambodian boy who received heart surgery in Korea to office

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jan 31, 2023 - 21:27       Updated : Jan 31, 2023 - 21:55
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee watch 14-year-old Aok Rotha from Cambodia kicking a soccer ball at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Rotha, who had heart surgery at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul after the first lady's visit to his home in Cambodia, was given the ball as a gift as he had never played soccer before, officials said. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee watch 14-year-old Aok Rotha from Cambodia kicking a soccer ball at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Rotha, who had heart surgery at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul after the first lady's visit to his home in Cambodia, was given the ball as a gift as he had never played soccer before, officials said. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee invited 14-year-old Aok Rotha from Cambodia, who underwent heart surgery in Korea, to the presidential office on Tuesday.

“President Yoon met with Aok Rotha, who was preparing to return home after successfully completing heart surgery, at the presidential office this afternoon,” said Yoon’s chief of public relations Kim Eun-hye in a press briefing on the day.

Yoon gave Rotha a soccer ball after learning that he had never played soccer before due to his illness, Kim said. Yoon and Rotha tossed the ball back and forth.

First lady Kim Keon Hee lifts Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon Hee lifts Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim expressed her gratitude to Korean Air for bringing him safely to Korea, saying that she was worried about whether Rotha could be safely transported from Cambodia to Korea, according to a written statement released by the presidential office in the afternoon.

Kim also expressed her gratitude and admiration for the medical staff at Asan Medical Center in Seoul who helped Rotha make a successful recovery after his surgery.

“Since meeting Rotha in Cambodia in November, everything that has happened so far feels like a miracle,” Kim said in the statement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee meet Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee meet Cambodian boy Aok Rotha who is recovering from heart disease surgery at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim first visited Rotha’s home in Cambodia in November 2022 on the occasion of Yoon’s trip to Southeast Asia to attend summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20.

Rotha, who suffered from congenital heart disease, underwent surgery in Cambodia in 2018. However, he could not continue receiving follow-up treatments due to difficult family circumstances, and required additional surgery.

He came to Korea earlier in December for heart surgery at Asan Medical Center in Seoul.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114