Portuguese embassy to hold exhibition on 'Journey of an Architect'

The Portuguese Embassy in Seoul will hold an exhibition on Portuguese modern and contemporary architecture, titled "Journey of an Architect," beginning Thursday at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture.

Eduardo Souto de Moura, a Portuguese architect and a crucial figure of the Porto School, is celebrated in this exhibition, it added.

He was the recipient of the Pritzker Prize in 2011, the Wolf Prize for Architecture in 2013, and the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2018.

"Journey of an Architect" showcases 12 works by Moura, represented by original architectural models and authenticated reproductions of the drawings, drafts, conceptual studies, and technical drawings.

According to the Portuguese Embassy, the exhibition will also showcase 12 pictures by the Portuguese artist Luis Ferreira Alves, a pioneer of architectural photography who died last year.

"Journey of an Architect" has been curated by architect Sang Hoo Lee, with the works supplied by Casa da Arquitectura, the embassy said.