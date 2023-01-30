Song Joong-ki announces marriage, expecting child

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki announced Monday that he had got married, a month after confirming that he was in a relationship with a British former model.

On Monday, Song wrote in an online fan site that he has “vowed to spend the rest of the life with Katy Louise Saunders,” adding that they were expecting a baby.

Song said the couple registered their marriage the same day.

“Based on deep trust and love, we decided to start life as husband and wife and I have registered as a newlywed today,” he wrote.

Song's agency HighZium Studio said that they were not aware of the date of the wedding ceremony or when the baby was due.

According to news reports, Saunders, a former actress and model, is currently not working in the entertainment industry, and they first met last year through a mutual friend.

Saunders, born in 1984, is a year older than Song, and made her film debut in 2002. Industry insiders said she was an Italian language tutor for Song while he was shooting the 2021 drama series “Vincenzo,” where Song appeared as a lawyer working for Italian mafia.

Song and Saunders were spotted together at Incheon International Airport last month. Some fans had speculated that Saunders looked pregnant in the pictures at the time, as she kept her hands on her tummy.

In 2017, Song tied the knot with actor Song Hye-kyo after they first met in the 2016 drama series “Descendants of the Sun.” It was Song Joong-ki’s first project after being discharged from his military service.

The couple divorced a year and nine months later with both staying silent on the reason for the divorce.

Song Joong-ki debuted in 2008 through “A Frozen Flower” and became well-known with the 2010 TV drama series “Sungkyungkwan Scandal” and the 2012 film “A Werewolf Boy.”

He has garnered global popularity with drama series “Descendants of the Sun” (2016), “Arthdal Chronicles” (2019) and “Vincenzo” (2021) as well as with recent projects “Space Sweepers” (2021) on Netflix and JTBC series “Reborn Rich” (2022).