From rookies to older generation: The K-pop aritists set to make a comeback next month

Just a month into the new year, a handful of K-pop acts are vying to announce their latest comeback.

Unlike the first two months of previous years, the comeback of some of K-pop's biggest idol groups is yet to come as the groups aim to expand their reach overseas and are out on world tours.

“A lot of groups that have global fans are on tours because they haven’t been able to in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an industry insider.

But we can still expect to see new albums from some rookies and older generation K-pop artists this month.

That includes BSS, a trio unit from Seventeen, who are set to drop their first single “Second Wind” on Feb. 6.

BSS, which consists of Seungkwan, Dogyeom, and Hoshi, hopes for its new music to be like a breath of fresh air for listeners.

On Monday, the trio released its featuring lineup for the album which starred rapper Lee Youngji and Peder Elias. The tracklist is scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday.