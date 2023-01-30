From rookies to older generation: The K-pop aritists set to make a comeback next month

Just a month into the new year, a handful of K-pop acts are vying to announce their latest comeback.
Unlike the first two months of previous years, the comeback of some of K-pop's biggest idol groups is yet to come as the groups aim to expand their reach overseas and are out on world tours.
“A lot of groups that have global fans are on tours because they haven’t been able to in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an industry insider.
But we can still expect to see new albums from some rookies and older generation K-pop artists this month.
That includes BSS, a trio unit from Seventeen, who are set to drop their first single “Second Wind” on Feb. 6.
BSS, which consists of Seungkwan, Dogyeom, and Hoshi, hopes for its new music to be like a breath of fresh air for listeners.
On Monday, the trio released its featuring lineup for the album which starred rapper Lee Youngji and Peder Elias. The tracklist is scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday.
Key of SHINee is making a comeback with his second repackaged album “Killer” on Feb. 13.
The comeback comes six months after the release of Key’s second solo studio album “Gasoline” last August.
The album is comprised of three new tracks including the titular track “Killer” and side tracks “Heartless” and “Easy.” It also includes 11 tracks from Key’s second full-length album including “Gasoline,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “Ain’t Gonna Dance.”
The new album is expected to be cherished by his global fans, as Key pulls off a broader musical spectrum.
Next on the comeback list is TNX, the first boy band of P Nation that made its debut last year with its first EP “Way Up.”
TNX is dropping its second mini album “Love Never Dies” on Feb. 15.
The album comprises six tracks including its titular tracks “I Need U” and “Love or Die,” as well as side tracks “Love Never Dies,” “Wasn’t Ready,” “Slingshot,” and “Dda Dda Dda.”
The tracks will portray a youthful love story. starting with love and concluding in a break up.
Another K-pop boy band The Boyz will come out with their eighth EP “Be Awake” on Feb. 20, according to the agency IST Entertainment.
The teaser image for the upcoming EP included “missing” posters to remind fans of the concept photographs from their last album.
The new album encompasses upgraded music of The Boyz and conceptual performance.
Girl group StayC is also planning to bring out a new album in February, seven months since its third single “We Need Love.”
The exact date of its release is yet to be decided.