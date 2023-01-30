 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Tax revenue up 15% in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2023 - 10:21       Updated : Jan 30, 2023 - 10:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's tax revenue rose 51.9 trillion won ($42 billion) in 2022 from a year earlier on the back of an increased collection of corporate income taxes, coupled with revitalized consumption, the finance ministry said Monday.

The government collected 395.9 trillion won in taxes last year, up 15.1 percent from the 344.1 trillion won tallied in 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In 2020, the tax revenue fell by 7.9 trillion won due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, before rebounding by 58.5 trillion won on-year in 2021.

The ministry attributed the rise to an increased collection of corporate income taxes, which shot up 47.1 percent, or 33.2 trillion won, to reach 103.6 trillion won.

The collection of income taxes also gathered ground as more people were employed on the back of eased pandemic regulations in 2022, advancing 12.8 percent on-year to 128.7 trillion won.

The number of employed people came to 28.08 million in 2022, up 816,000 from the previous year, separate data from the government showed earlier. It marked the largest number since 2000, when the nation reported an on-year increase of 882,000 jobs.

The collection of value-added taxes climbed 14.6 percent to 81.6 trillion on increased consumption, it added.

But the collection of taxes from stock transactions dipped 38.5 percent to 6.3 trillion won amid the bearish market. South Korea's main index crashed 25 percent in 2022. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114