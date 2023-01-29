 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

FM Park, NATO chief discuss North Korea, expanding ties

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 29, 2023 - 18:16       Updated : Jan 29, 2023 - 19:10
Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold talks at the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold talks at the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday discussed jointly working on curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and bolstering ties between the Asian country and the 30-member military alliance.

The meeting comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol looks to enlist help from European countries in combatting an increasingly belligerent North Korea, which fired off a record number of missiles last year and still shows no sign of dialing down aggression. Yoon was the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit in June last year.

“Geopolitical tensions are higher than ever before and like-minded countries sharing such values as democracy and the rule of law should work harder together. I expect closer cooperation as we jointly deal with rising security threats,” Park said.

Park, who expressed gratitude to Stoltenberg for NATO’s support for South Korea’s efforts to contain North Korea, has repeatedly highlighted Seoul’s growing role in leading the international conversation on peace. The latest Indo-Pacific strategy revealed late last year is the public embodiment of that initiative, though critics call the plan overly leaning on the US, South Korea’s biggest ally.

Stoltenberg will meet with Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and President Yoon on Monday, before flying to Japan, another of America’s biggest Asian allies. Washington is increasingly calling for closer ties between Seoul and Tokyo to put checks on Pyongyang, but the two are still at odds over their longtime historical disputes stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114