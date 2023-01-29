[Herald Interview] TTMIK CEO on upgrading online Korean learning

Sun Hyun-woo, CEO of Talk To Me In Korean (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

For English speakers, mastering Korean can sometimes feel like an impossible feat to achieve without taking classes at schools and academies -- as the language's vastly different word order and characteristically diverse colloquial language render it as one of the hardest languages to study.

However, a Korean language educator says attaining fluency in the Korean language can be facilitated with help from diverse online platforms.

Sun Hyun-woo, CEO of Talk To Me In Korean or TTMIK -- one of the most popular Korean language educational services with some 18 million registered users across 190 countries -- says that online platforms such as YouTube and Instagram assist the process of language acquisition and allow learners to have fun during the process.

"We are taking advantage of multiple online platforms to keep the language education interesting and effective," Sun told The Korea Herald during a recent interview.

TTMIK teaches English speakers the language on a variety of online platforms including their website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Discord -- a chat and video service.

"Main lectures on Korean are uploaded on our website, but separate content is regularly released on other online platforms to propel learning and invite newcomers," said Sun.

"For example, there is diverse content on our YouTube channel. They range from giving foreigners tips on difficult Korean phrases, interviewing self-learned Korean speakers, to fun facts about the language itself," he said.

According to Sun, the featured content helps learners to learn the language more organically and develop more familiarity with Korean.

TTMIK's YouTube channel has 1.56 million subscribers, their Instagram has some 215,000 followers.