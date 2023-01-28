Opposition leader blasts 'dictatorial regime,' says won't answer questions during interrogation

South Korea's main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung called the Yoon Suk Yeol administration a “dictatorial regime” controlled by prosecutors as he appeared at a district prosecutors' office in Seoul on Saturday as a suspect to a high-profile land corruption scandal.

Lee, defeated by former prosecutor Yoon in the 2022 presidential election in a narrow margin, has since been facing a number of corruption allegations that were raised even before he became a candidate. Appearing before prosecutors on Saturday morning, he submitted a 33-page written statement, which indicated that he would refuse to answer any other questions during interrogations.

Earlier in January, he appeared for questioning for a separate bribery allegation.

"This is the moment when the rule of the law is ignored and constitutional order is disrupted by the dictatorial regime of Yoon and prosecutors," Lee said as he was entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning at 10:23 a.m. "This is the worst scene, in which the dictatorial regime privatizes the state authority in order to eliminate a political opponent."

Prosecutors are looking into alleged acts of corruption by Lee in the controversial land development during his time as mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in the mid-2010s. Lee is suspected to have arranged private gains of at least 42.8 billion won ($34.7 million) to go to his asssociates in return for approving the controversial plan.