Entertainment

Epik High to return with new album 'Strawberry'

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jan 26, 2023 - 16:44       Updated : Jan 26, 2023 - 16:44
Epik High (HNS HQ)
Epik High (HNS HQ)

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High is making a return with its new album “Strawberry” on Feb. 1.

"Strawberry" comes one year after the release of Epik High’s 10th full-length album “Epik High Is Here Part 2” last February.

The album comprises five tracks including the titular track “Strawberry” and side tracks “On My Way,” “Catch,” “Down Bad Freestyle,” and “God’s Latte.”

This is the trio's first album targeting overseas markets and in which all members took part in the composing and writing.

Many renowned musicians, including Nick Lee, who produced various hits such as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” participated in the album.

Other star talent include Jackson of GOT7 and Hwasa of Mamamoo, who feature in the tracks “On My Way” and “Catch,” respectively.

The collaborations will likely make the songs surefire contenders for the top spots on music charts.

Epik High aimed to introduce a well-made album that encompasses the colorful characteristics of diverse producers and artists infused with the trio’s symbolic musical color, it said in a press release.

Once Epik High launches its new album, it will kick off its Europe and North America tour, the “All Time High Tour,” starting in Manchester, England, on Feb. 6 until Apr. 14.

They will tour a total of 36 cities in seven different countries to meet fans.

Last year, Epik High's North America tour brought the group to 29 different cities in the region.

They also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, the third time they were part of the lineup for the mega festival.

The hip-hop trio made their debut in 2003 with its first album, “Map of the Human Soul,” and has come out with various hits such as “Fly,” “Love Love Love,” and “Umbrella.”



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
