Chaebol scions indicted for distributing marijuana in Korea

Shin Jun-ho, a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, speaks at a press briefing at its headquarters in southern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean prosecutors said Thursday they have indicted 17 people on charges of distributing cannabis in the nation, where owning and using the substance are strictly prohibited.

Among them were six scions of Korean chaebol families, a son of a high-ranking official, entrepreneurs, a musician and an entertainment agency chief, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, ending a monthslong probe since September 2022.

According to local reports, the chaebol scions included a third-generation heir of dairy product maker Namyang Dairy Products, an heir from metal product manufacturer KIS Wire, an heir of provincial bank JB Financial Group and an heir of chemical-to-machinery firm Hyosung. Prosecutors declined to confirm their identities.

So far, 20 people have been indicted on charges of drug distribution through 2022 in Korea, as cannabis is categorized as an illegal drug here.

The accused have formed an exclusive group to get access to drugs in Korea face-to-face. Most of them were in their late 30s or early 40s, according to prosecutors.

"Most of the accused studied abroad at the younger age, ... so they got to know each other and created an exclusive human network to trade drugs," said Shin Jun-ho, drug and organized crime deputy chief prosecutor of Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

"Drug trading on social networks without buyers and sellers meeting face-to-face are becoming a growing problem. Drugs can be distributed indiscriminately through these methods, but in this case, those within the exclusive network of people met to trade drugs."

Ten of the indicted have been detained for buying cannabis multiple times and possessing it to smoke or vape it. Some were accused of growing cannabis at home or inside a tangerine farm in Jeju Island without authorization. One grew cannabis inside a house where adolescent children lived together, and another smoked it during a trip to a foreign country with his pregnant wife.

Prosecutors have placed three -- a chaebol scion among them – who fled Korea on a wanted list.