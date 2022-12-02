Namyang Dairy founder’s grandson arrested for drug use

Namyang Dairy Products’ founder’s grandson was arrested for illegal drug use and the supply of drugs, according to legal professionals and news reports Friday.

On Nov. 15 Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office arrested and charged the grandson, identified only by his family name Hong, with possession of marijuana and chronic drug administration under the country’s Narcotics Control Act, they said.

The grandson, 40, is also suspected of distributing marijuana to his close friends and South Korean students studying abroad.

Among those linked to Hong’s drug case also includes family members from large businesses and a TV celebrity, according to reports.

A 39-year-old surnamed Cho, whose gender was not identified, from Hyosung Group will be indicted for drug admission. Additionally, Korean-American bandmate of a trio group and son-in-law of the former chairman of a financial holding company are also involved in the crime. As of now, a total of nine people are on the list for prosecutorial investigations.

Hong’s first trial will be held on Dec. 23 at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, the report said.

In 2015, the founder’s granddaughter Hwang Ha-na was accused of selling methamphetamine. In April 2018, she was indicted for taking psychotropic medications without a prescription. In 2019, she was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of probation by the appeals court.