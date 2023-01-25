[Newsmaker] No more 'Narco-Saints' busts as drugs trade goes digital

Kim Hee-jun, attorney-at-law at Seoul-based law firm LKB & Partners, poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald is running a series of feature stories and interviews on the evolution and rise of drug crimes, insufficient support systems and young addicts’ stories in South Korea. This is the fourth installment. -- Ed.

Former South Korean prosecutor Kim Hee-jun led a joint operation with the nation's spy agency for years in the late 2000s to capture a South Korean-Surinamese drug kingpin, serving as the basis for the popular Netflix series "Narco-Saints." Similar to the drama, the operation had an informant involved in a narcotics buy operation who helped authorities raid the crime ring and bring Cho Bong-haeng, the drug lord, to justice at court in Korea.

Although "Narco-Saints" was inspired by the operation he was involved in, such a crackdown on drugs would rarely work these days, said Kim, who was then a senior prosecutor in charge of investigating violent crimes at the Seoul Central District Public Prosecutors Office. Decades later, people are migrating to the digital world to trade drugs, Kim said. This shifting trend leaves authorities, who relied on covert investigations in order to confront drug crimes, with less viable options.

“Drug trades in Korea are moving more to online spaces,” said Kim in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Drug dealers are migrating to encrypted online spaces such as secret chat rooms on Telegram or Dark Web, he explained. They attract drug addicts or those curious about drugs online, let them pick up the smuggled substances at a secret space shared between them and have them pay in cryptocurrency.

This type of environment leaves investigators with the only remaining option: Infiltrate online drug marketplaces in order to detect drug dealers.

However, disguising as an online drug buyer and attempting to buy drugs from those intending to sell is deemed in violation of Korean law, according to Kim, meaning that evidence obtained through this method is not permitted in court.