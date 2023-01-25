[Newsmaker] No more 'Narco-Saints' busts as drugs trade goes digital

The Korea Herald is running a series of feature stories and interviews on the evolution and rise of drug crimes, insufficient support systems and young addicts’ stories in South Korea. This is the fourth installment. -- Ed.
Former South Korean prosecutor Kim Hee-jun led a joint operation with the nation's spy agency for years in the late 2000s to capture a South Korean-Surinamese drug kingpin, serving as the basis for the popular Netflix series "Narco-Saints." Similar to the drama, the operation had an informant involved in a narcotics buy operation who helped authorities raid the crime ring and bring Cho Bong-haeng, the drug lord, to justice at court in Korea.
Although "Narco-Saints" was inspired by the operation he was involved in, such a crackdown on drugs would rarely work these days, said Kim, who was then a senior prosecutor in charge of investigating violent crimes at the Seoul Central District Public Prosecutors Office. Decades later, people are migrating to the digital world to trade drugs, Kim said. This shifting trend leaves authorities, who relied on covert investigations in order to confront drug crimes, with less viable options.
“Drug trades in Korea are moving more to online spaces,” said Kim in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.
Drug dealers are migrating to encrypted online spaces such as secret chat rooms on Telegram or Dark Web, he explained. They attract drug addicts or those curious about drugs online, let them pick up the smuggled substances at a secret space shared between them and have them pay in cryptocurrency.
This type of environment leaves investigators with the only remaining option: Infiltrate online drug marketplaces in order to detect drug dealers.
However, disguising as an online drug buyer and attempting to buy drugs from those intending to sell is deemed in violation of Korean law, according to Kim, meaning that evidence obtained through this method is not permitted in court.
Under Korean law, evidence obtained through deceptive measures by investigators is only admissible in court with the purpose of detecting online juvenile sex offenders, as of September 2021. This was following the high-profile case "Nth Room," which involved sexual exploitation of children and adolescents via Telegram chat rooms.
Investigators who joined a Telegram chat room were allowed to use that evidence in court since the reason was looking into a juvenile sex crime.
"That is not the case for digital drug crimes," Kim said, comparing Korea's situation with that of the US where a separate federal agency, the Drug Enforcement Administration, has consolidated power to investigate drug deals, including online.
However, investigators in Korea, with juvenile sex crime investigators being no exception, have grappled with encryption problems as pro-privacy operators of Telegram or digital wallets have long refused to provide data to a third-party.
In this regard, investigators' rights to use undercover techniques in the digital world to obtain evidence should be recognized to sustain investigative power against drug crimes, Kim argued. This would allow investigators to get a hold of where narcotic products are being hidden, and how the money comes and goes in those digital drug trades.
"Now is the time to permit online undercover operations through legislation so investigators can deal with drug crimes," Kim said.
"Otherwise, investigators will not be able to keep pace with the paradigm shift. All they would be able to do is focus on drug deals happening offline, while leaving deals in the digital world untouched."
Such a phenomenon, combined with barriers from regulations, could eventually lead Korea to a worsening drug environment.
Korea has long been considered an attractive drug transit point for drug smugglers, exploiting Korea's reputation as a "drug-free" country.
In March 2022, Korea was recognized by the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs as "a global logistics hub" for smugglers looking to hide small quantities of precursor chemicals in cargo shipments, thus allowing them "to avoid detection."
Regulations against investigators leave Korea exposed to potentially turning into a drug-consuming market and leaving communities more vulnerable to drug trafficking activities by international drug cartels, Kim said.
“These days drug smugglers assure Koreans in the secret digital world there is zero chance of getting caught as long as they follow their instructions," Kim said.
"That is the way a drug crime ring adds more customers.”
After majoring in law and graduating from Chonnam University, Kim worked for the prosecution for 23 years investigating mostly organized crimes and drug crimes. He is known to have contributed in identifying then new drugs as narcotics in Korea, such as gamma hydroxybutyrate.
He is currently an attorney-at-law of LKB & Partners, often representing those with drug crime allegations.