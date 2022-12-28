[Herald Interview] Korea should treat drug abuse epidemic as it did COVID-19: minister

The Korea Herald is running a series of feature stories and interviews on the evolution and rise of drug crimes, insufficient support systems and young addicts’ stories in South Korea. This is the third installment. -- Ed.

Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung speaks to The Korea Herald at her office in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, during an interview. (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)

OSONG, North Chungcheong Province – South Korea’s drug abuse epidemic deserves just as much attention as COVID-19, according to Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung.

Speaking with The Korea Herald in a recent interview, Oh said tackling drug abuse has become a “top priority” at the ministry under her leadership.

“For so long, drug abuse prevention and rehabilitation has been a barren field in South Korea,” she said.

Oh said so far the country’s approach to drug abuse so far as “punitive rather than recuperative.”

“We punished the drug users and that was it. Then they’re left to deal with the lingering addiction issues on their own,” she said. “But punishment isn’t going to get them out of addiction. We’re trying to change that at the ministry.”

The Drug Safety Ministry in October set up a new team dedicated to post-addiction rehabilitation. This is in addition to the narcotics safety planning team that the ministry is seeking to expand into a bureau.

“It wasn’t until recently that the drug problem started getting serious here, so rehabilitation and addiction recovery weren’t the main items on the government’s policy agenda. We’re starting from scratch,” she said.

The minister said she making a pitch for building more drug addiction rehabilitation centers to National Assembly members.

“Currently there are only two in the country, one in Seoul and another in Busan. We want to add more so that there’s one in at least six other big cities. In Japan there are already over 80 such centers.”

The centers would also need to have language support for foreigners who can’t speak Korean, she added.

One of the things that the ministry is planning, she said, is creation of a 24/7 helpline for addicts that can provide information and emotional support, much like the suicide crisis helpline.

“The helpline is about giving them more options for seeking help,” she said. “Breaking out of addiction happens through community.”

One critical arm of drug abuse prevention is awareness, she said.

“Drug awareness doesn’t have to be something grand or complex. We should allow kids to learn about drugs and what addiction can do to people’s lives, rather than leaving them in the dark and unprepared for what might be out there.”

The minister drew an analogy with COVID-19.

“With COVID-19, people became so knowledgeable. People know what to do to prevent infection, where to find the tools and what can happen to them if they get infected. The government mobilized its resources to stamp out the spread,” she said.

“I think we haven’t been doing the same with drugs, although it’s a very fast-growing problem. We have to act before it gets out of hand and it’s too late.”

Up until around 2015, South Korea had been “a relatively drug-free country,” she said. “‘Drug-free’ meant there used to be less than 20 drug offenses for every 100,000 people. That is no longer the case. Last year the drug offense rate was 32 per 100,000 people.”

Drug users in South Korea are also getting younger, the minister said. “The main users of drugs used to be people in their 40s. Now it’s younger people in their 20s.”

The most worrying rise has been observed among teens. “We’re seeing what I would call an explosive rise, almost an 11-fold rise in the past decade, of drug use among teenage adolescents,” she said.

“Becoming exposed at such an early age means these kids are being set up for a lifetime of battling addiction.”

Oh said drugs were becoming “alarmingly easy to find” on social media platforms, where dealers target young people. Some dealers are turning to the dark web and messaging apps like Telegram, accepting cryptocurrency payments to avoid getting tracked.

“For drug dealers, all this technology is like a gift to them, and they’re getting to the kids first.”

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which has vowed a crackdown on drugs, launched a council for responding to drugs and associated problems in November. The council brings together police, the prosecution service, the coast guard, the customs service and the ministries of justice, health and foreign affairs.