 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

More than 610,000 people forecast to use Incheon airport during Lunar New Year holiday

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2023 - 09:17       Updated : Jan 21, 2023 - 09:18

Passengers are waiting in line at Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 on Jan. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)
Passengers are waiting in line at Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 on Jan. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

The number of passengers using South Korea's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, during the Lunar New Year holiday is expected to surpass 610,000, according to the airport's operator Saturday.

The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) said the number of passengers using the transport hub from Friday to Tuesday will reach 616,074.

The airport is expected to process an average of 123,215 passengers per day in the five-day period, sharply up from 8,859 passengers per day reported during the same holiday period a year ago, the IIAC said.

The number is also around 61 percent of the tally recorded during the seven-day holiday period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

On Saturday, 130,000 passengers are expected to use the airport, which would exceed the mark for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, officials said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114