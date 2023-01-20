 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 22, 2023 - 14:01       Updated : Jan 22, 2023 - 14:01

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey of winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

(United States)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Joel Crawford

Puss in Boots decides to live a life as a pet cat instead of a hero, after discovering that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Knowing that an adventure will take its toll, Puss departs for a legendary journey to find the mythical Last Wish for the Wishing Star and restore the rest of his eight lives. With his unexpected companions -- Kitty Softpaws and the kind-hearted dog Pero -- encountering enemies who prey on the trio is not so intimidating.

“Hero”

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 21

Drama

Directed by Yoon Jae-kyoon

The first film adaptation of the award-winning musical depicts life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). “Hero” revisits the final year of Ahn's life leading up to his death. Ahn assassinated Japan’s first resident general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi, at Harbin Station in northern China on Oct. 26, 1909. Five months later, Ahn was executed in a Chinese prison at the age of 34. Top musical actor Jung Sung-hwa portrays Ahn, starring alongside Kim Go-eun and Na Moon-hee.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

(US)

Opened Dec. 14

Action

Directed by James Cameron

Many years after the events of "Avatar," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) must leave home and explore Pandora to fight a difficult war against invading humans. Now with three children for “a new kind of” family story according to Disney, the film is largely set in water, introducing a new oceanic tribe of Na’vi called Metkayina.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114