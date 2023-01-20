Museums worth the visit over Seollal holiday

If you are looking for a place to spend the long Seollal holiday weekend that runs through Tuesday, take a look at art exhibitions that will remain open at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Seoul Museum of Art.

The national museum, which operates four branches across the country, will run throughout the holidays, except for MMCA Seoul in Samcheong-dong on Sunday, the first day of the lunar year. The museum’s four venues are located in Samcheong-dong, Deoksugung in Seoul; Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

The late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s personal collection is on view at MMCA Seoul, Gwacheon and Cheongju. Reservations are recommended in advance, as just 30 to 60 visitors at MMCA Seoul and Gwacheon are allowed at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. The Gwacheon venue is showing “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Monet, Picasso, and the Masters of the Belle Epoque,” while the Seoul venue is presenting “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Lee Jung Seop.”