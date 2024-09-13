MMCA releases English VR tour of 'Performative Home' exhibition

An image from the 360-degree virtual reality tour of the exhibition “Performative Home: Architecture for Alternative Living”

The National Museum of Contemporary Art, Korea has unveiled a virtual reality exhibition tour for “Performative Home: Architecture for Alternative Living," which is currently physically on view at the museum’s Gwacheon venue.

For the VR tour, the actual exhibition space was captured in 360 degrees, and architectural materials such as 3D models and sketches were used.

The 360-degree VR exhibition tour, provided in English and available on the MMCA’s YouTube channel, is the national contemporary art museum’s second production of its kind, following “Korean Embroidery in Modern Times: The Birds Trying to Catch the Sun,” which ran at the museum’s Deoksugung branch until August.

As part of its VR exhibition tour project, the museum plans to release four more VR experiences after the architecture exhibition. Each tour will run for about 10 minutes, allowing viewers to explore the screen interactively, according to the museum.

“We hope the (VR exhibition) project helps promote diverse content about Korean art curated by the museum for global audiences,” said MMCA Director Kim Seong-hee.