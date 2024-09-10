Nicolas Bourriaud reinterprets Korea's pansori for audiences globally

GWANGJU -- The 15th edition of the Gwangju Bienanle, which kicked off on Saturday in Gwangju, in Korea's southwest, presents “Pansori, a soundscape of the 21st century" as its theme, featuring 72 artists.

Behind this theme of reinterpreting pansori -- a traditional Korean form of musical storytelling accompanied by a drummer -- is French curator Nicolas Bourriaud.

Asia’s prestigious biennale has maintained its foundation in the "Gwangju Spirit," also known as the "Gwangju Democratic Uprising." However, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, this year’s biennale signaled a move beyond the city's history and embracing a broader perspective.

While researching for the biennale, Bourriaud encountered Korean film “Seopyeonje,” directed by Im Kwon-taek in 1993, which tells the story about an old professional singer who travels the villages of Korea. The singer teaches his two children the art of singing and of “soribuk,” the traditional drum.

“The film ends with a shot in which we see the young woman, who has turned blind, singing in front of mountain,” the curator wrote on the biennale. “It was then that I realized the film’s true subject, and what Im Kwon-taek filmed with the most intensity, was the landscape – the deserted countryside of postwar Korea.”

Bourriaud interpreted the theme of pansori as a means to connect space and sound as well as singer and milieu, noting that pansori in Korean literally means “the sounds of a place where people are gathered.”