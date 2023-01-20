[Today’s K-pop] aespa to host 1st concert in February

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Super rookie group aespa will hold its first standalone concerts on Feb. 25 and 26, SM Entertainment announced Friday. Under the title “Synk: Hyper Line,” the two-day gig will be held in Seoul and be a showcase of both its hit songs and never-before-seen performances. The second day’s live show will be broadcast online as well for fans across the world. Separately, the foursome is set to become the first K-pop group to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 in New York in June. Hwang Minhyun to go solo: report

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Singer and actor Hwang Minhyun will put out his first solo album next month, according to a local media report on Friday. Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. He debuted with NU’EST in 2012 and was a part of project group Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of K-pop competition show “Produce 101.” The performer has branched into acting and most recently starred as one of the main characters in TV drama “Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow,” which came to an end earlier this month. He was selected as one of the mentors for contestants for another competition series, “Boys Planet,” to start airing on Feb. 2. BTS’ J-Hope documentary film to release next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

A documentary film centered on J-Hope of BTS will be unveiled on Feb. 17 via Disney+ as well as the band’s fandom community application Weverse, Big Hit Music announced Friday. “J-Hope in the Box” will follow the artist’s moves as a solo musician, from the making of his first solo album that came out in July last year to performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on his own as the first K-pop act to headline the music festival. The title of the film comes from his same-titled album “Jack in the Box,” which topped iTunes top albums chart in 49 regions. It also made the 100 Best Albums of 2022 as listed by Rolling Stone magazine, notching the No. 9 spot. The Boyz to return with 8th EP

(Credit: IST Entertainment)