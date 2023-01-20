 Back To Top
National

[Breaking] Fire breaks out at Guryong village in Gangnam, 500 evacuated

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 20, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Jan 20, 2023 - 09:01
Black smoke and flame soar in Guryong Village in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where the fire broke out on Friday morning. (Yonhap)
Black smoke and flame soar in Guryong Village in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where the fire broke out on Friday morning. (Yonhap)

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at Guryong Village in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, around 6:28 a.m. Friday.

Fire authorities said they had evacuated 450 to 500 people as of 7:17 a.m. and that 140 personnel and equipment including fire helicopters had been deployed to control the flames.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government sent an emergency text message saying, "Nearby residents need to evacuate immediately and move their vehicles,” and set up a control line around the fire to prevent further damage.

President Yoon Suk Yeol received a report of the fire in Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, and ordered that "all available personnel and equipment should be mobilized to put out the fire."



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
