'고은과의 대화’ 대담집 쓴 자한베글루 교수, '고은은 전 인류적인 시인'

최근 한국에 번역 출간된 ‘고은과의 대화’ 저자 라민 자한베글루 교수는 고은 시인을 영국의 W. H. 오든, 딜런 토마스, 프랑스의 보들레르, 칠레의 파블로 네루다 등과 같은 ‘세계적인 시인’ 이라 말했다.

인도의 O.P. 진달 글로벌 대학의 자한베글루 교수는 코리아헤럴드와의 서면 인터뷰에서 고은은 “한국 문화뿐만 아니라 전체 인류에 속하는 시인”이라며 이같이 답했다.

나치 정권에 가담한 독일 철학자 하이데거, 프랑스의 스탈린주의자 시인 루이 아라곤, 파시스트였던 시인 에즈라 파운드를 언급한 뒤, 자한베글루 교수는 각 문화권에서 이들에 대한 평가가 다른 것처럼 고은 시인에 대한 견해도 다를 수 있다고 주장했다.

교수는 “비폭력을 믿고 모든 형태의 폭력은 거부”한다며 전 세계적으로 인기를 끌었던 넷플릭스 시리즈 ‘오징어 게임’과 같은 형태로 묘사된 폭력에 대해서도 같은 입장이라 밝혔다.

이란계 정치철학자인 자한베글루 교수는 현재 마하트마 간디 비폭력 평화 연구 센터의 임원이기도 하다.

‘고은과의 대화’ 출간 배경과 관련하여 자한베글루 교수는 “고은과는 2009년 11월 크라쿠프 시 축제에서 처음 만났고, 이후 2019년 델리에서 열린 제2회 아시아 시 비엔날레에서 만났다” 라 밝혔다.

2019년 열린 행사에서 자한베글루 교수가 고은에게 대담을 제안하였고, 두 사람의 대화를 엮은 ‘고은과의 대화’가 인도의 오리엔트 블랙스완 출판사에서 영어로 출간되었다.

해당 대담집은 시인의 등단 65년을 기념하여 시인의 신작 시집 ‘무의 노래’와 함께 실천문학사에서 번역․출간되었다.

한편, 고은 시인의 성추행 의혹을 알고 있었냐는 질문에 교수는 “(나는) 한국어를 읽지 않고 한국 대중문화나 사회문제를 지켜보진 않는다.” 며 선을 그었다.

또한 ‘미투 운동’에 관하여 이미 의견을 밝힌 바 있다며 2018년 자신이 인도 신문 ‘인디언 익스프레스’에 기고한 ‘미투의 필연성’이라는 제목의 칼럼을 소개하였다.

고은 시인은 2018년 최영미 시인의 성추행 폭로 이후 5년 만에 낸 ‘무의 노래’에서, “거의 연중무휴로 시의 시간을 살았다”고 밝혔다.

실제로 고은 시인은 성추행 의혹이 불거진 뒤 한국 문학계에서 자취를 감추었지만, 인도, 독일, 루마니아, 카자흐스탄 등 해외 문학 행사에서 인터뷰, 시 낭독 등 활발한 활동을 보였다.

고은 시인은 2018년 멕시코시티 시가 주관한 문학축제에서 수상하며 시상식에서 자신의 시를 낭독했다.

2021년에는 인도에서는 크리티아 문학단체가 주최하는 제14회 크리티아 국제 시 축제에 주빈으로 초청되어 개회식에서 시를 낭독했다. 해당 축제는 7월 4일부터 13일까지 온라인으로 개최되었다.

크리티아 문학단체는 메일에서 "시인(고은)을 개인적으로 알지는 못하지만, 고은의 사랑과 평화에 대한 시 때문에 선정했다" 며, 시와 다른 시인들의 추천으로 선발되었다고 밝혔다. 고은 시인은 현재 크리티아 국제 시 축제 고문으로 활동하고 있다.

[코리아헤럴드=황동희 기자] (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)

〈관련 영문 기사〉

'Conversation With Ko Un' author Jahanbegloo says Ko is 'universal'

“Ko Un belongs to all humanity and not only to the Korean culture” because Ko is “a universal poet like W.H. Auden, Baudelaire, Dylan Thomas or Pablo Neruda,” said Ramin Jahanbegloo, author of “Conversation With Ko Un," in a written interview with The Korea Herald last week. The book was published in English by Orient BlackSwan, a publisher based in India, in 2021.

The Korean-language edition of the book, released on Dec. 15 last year, has been met with backlash from some of the Korean public who are upset by his "stealthy" return to the literary scene.

While South Korean poet Ko remained virtually silent in Korea’s literary scene after sexual harassment allegations were made against him in 2017 and 2018, he has still been actively participating in international book fairs and festivals.

In February 2019, Ko was invited to the Raza Biennale of Indian Poetry held in New Delhi, where Jahanbegloo, an Iranian-born political philosopher at O. P. Jindal Global University in India, proposed to Ko a literary conversation project.

Jahanbegloo explained he first met Ko at the Krakow Poetry Festival in Poland in November 2009.

“Each culture might have a different view of him, as was the case with the German philosopher Heidegger, who was a Nazi, or the French poet Louis Aragon, who was a Stalinist, or the poet Ezra Pound who was a fascist,” Jahanbegloo explained in his email.

On the question of whether he was aware of the sexual allegations against Ko, Jahanbegloo said, “I do not read Korean and do not follow the Korean mass culture and social problems.”

In 2021, Ko was invited to the 14th Kritya International Poetry Festival in India, as a guest of honor and read poems at the inauguration session. The festival was held online from July 4-13 that year.

“Our selection is based on poetry and advice by some other international poet,” said Kritya Literary Trust, the organizing committee of the festival, in an email response to The Korea Herald. “I read his book, which shows that he is a monk. I don't know anything about him.”

Ko is one of the advisers to the Kritya International Poetry Festival.

Ko also participated in a virtual reading for the “Worldwide Reading for the Dead of the Pandemic,” organized by the Berlin Literature Festival, on Sept. 5, 2021.

The Berlin Literature Festival and Raza Biennale of Indian Poetry, where Ko and Jahanbegloo met, did not respond to requests for comment via email on Jan. 13.

Poet Choi Young-mi published a poem titled “The Beast” in 2017, in which she alluded to Ko’s habitual sexual misconduct. Her poem sparked multiple other allegations against Ko, leading his poems to be removed from textbooks here.

In July 2018, Ko filed a compensation lawsuit against Choi and the reporters of the newspaper that published Choi's allegations against Ko, but he lost the case. He lost an appeal in November 2019 and did not take the case to the Supreme Court.

The local publisher, Silcheon Muhak, released Ko’s latest collection of poems, “Song of Nothingness,” on Dec. 20, ahead of the 65th anniversary of the poet’s debut in 1958. It was Ko’s first publication here in five years.

By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)