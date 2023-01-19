 Back To Top
National

Vestas to invest $300m in Korea on Yoon’s visit

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 10:41       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 10:41
Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen (left) and President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a conversation at a hotel in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen (left) and President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a conversation at a hotel in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Vestas announced plans to invest $300 million in Korea at a ceremony held Wednesday at a hotel in Davos, Switzerland, with President Yoon Suk Yeol attending, according to the presidential office Thursday.

President Yoon attended the investment declaration ceremony of wind turbine manufacturer Vestas in Switzerland.

Vestas is a Danish company that ranks first in the world by wind power turbines manufacturing.

Vestas plans to establish a large-scale turbine parts production plant in Korea to produce core wind turbine facilities in Korea and export them to the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, it decided to relocate its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Korea and make Korea a key base in the region.

The presidential office saw the relocation of the Asia-Pacific headquarters as an example showing that Korea is recognized as an investment base among global companies.

Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas, directly reported the size of the investment to Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang.

At the investment reporting ceremony, President Yoon said, “In a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in June of last year, we decided to expand mutual investments in the offshore wind power field, and I am delighted to see valuable results.”

"There is an important significance in that Korea has leaped into a wind power manufacturing hub in the Asia-Pacific region and discovered new export engines through the investment in Vestas and the relocation of the Asia-Pacific headquarters."

Vestas has the largest market share in Korean market as well. There are eight affiliates in Korea, including Vestas Korea Wind Technology, which was established in 2001.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
