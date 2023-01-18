NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ lands on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 96

Group photo of NewJeans for its new single "OMG" (Ador)

NewJeans, the fresh K-pop sensation, has placed its track “Ditto” on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time among the fourth generation K-pop groups.

“Ditto,” the side track from its latest single album “OMG,” hit the chart dated Dec. 21 at No. 96.

Such an accomplishment comes only within a year since its debut on last August.

The success of the track “Ditto” comes as its streaming gradually accumulated ever since its release on Dec. 19.

Previously, the track had landed at No. 8 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 dated Jan. 14.

NewJeans even entered the UK Official Singles Top 100 for the first time with “Ditto” on Jan.13.

The UK Singles Chart, one of the world’s two major pop charts along with the US Billboard, is known to have higher standards for foreign artists.

NewJeans is the first among the fourth-generation K-pop groups to make it to the Billboard Hot 100.

NewJeans’ rapid growth derives from the members’ talents and its agency Ador's CEO and head producer Min Hee-jin.

The quintet is made up of Kim Min-ji, Kang Hae-rin and Lee Hye-in from Korea, Danielle from Australia and Hanni from Vietnam.

The band was brought together by Min, who was the creative director for entertainment giant SM Entertainment.

The music video for “Ditto” made by Producer Shin Woo-seok who runs the commercial and movie production company Dolphiners Film, also contributed by effectively creating Y2K nostalgia when the trend is at its peak.

The release of “Ditto” came four months after the girl group made its debut with the breakout album “New Jeans.”

NewJeans took the music world by storm as “Attention” and “Hype Boy” from its namesake debut EP conquered local music charts.

“Ditto," a reinterpretation of the Baltimore club music genre, was specially produced for NewJeans’ official fandom, Bunnies. The genre, which originated from the American city of Maryland in the early 1990s, is a fusion of breakbeat and house genres.

NewJeans' Minji took part in writing lyrics for the song, along with singer-songwriters the Black Skirts and Oohyo.

The winter-themed subtle pop song is not only loved by the public, but also by celebrities such as the American actor Ayo Edebiri.

“I'm listening to a lot of K-pop again. There are these girls NewJeans. I rock with them so much. They got this song 'Ditto', it's so good. I'm rocking with NewJeans,” the actor said in an interview with Billboard at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

“Ditto" also helped the girls take the throne in local music charts including Flo, Bugs, Genie and Melon.

Meanwhile, the title track “OMG” of NewJeans new single “OMG” stands at No. 10 and No.7 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global charts, respectively.

The five-piece act hopes to become a musical icon across all generations with timeless music.