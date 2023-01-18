S. Korea spy agency, police raid major labor group over alleged espionage

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions officials protest to police, trying to enter the building where KCTU headquarter is located, Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)

The South Korean spy agency and police raided the headquarters of a major umbrella labor union in central Seoul on Wednesday morning, on suspicion that some members had violated anti-communist laws.

The National Intelligence Service said it obtained a search and seizure warrant from the court for the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions on charges of violating the National Security Act, a NIS official -- who wished to remain anonymous -- confirmed to The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

"The NIS has been conducting a joint investigation with the police into the suspects on charges of violating the National Security Act," the NIS official said. "After years of internal investigations into the suspects' alleged links to North Korea, the NIS has concluded that compulsory investigation is necessary. And therefore, we requested a search warrant," the official added, declining to share further details.

Investigators from the NIS and National Police Agency attempted to search the office of KCTU in Jung-gu, central Seoul, from 9:10 a.m.

KCTU officials confronted the investigators, demanding that to proceed with the presence of a lawyer. But investigators pushed into the office, citing the risk of destruction of evidence.

The confrontation lasted about three hours, and the mayhem was shared in real time through the KCTU’s official YouTube channel under the title “Emergency Live Broadcast.”

Beyond the KCTU Seoul headquarters, the NIS simultaneously raided several other locations, including the office of the Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and the houses of union members suspected of violating the National Security Act.

The NIS is reportedly investigating allegations that officials related to the KCTU have been in contact with North Korean agents overseas, possibly in Cambodia and Vietnam, and received orders from them. Currently four members of the union -- from the KCTU leadership, medical workers' union, Kia Motor workers' union in Gwangju and Jeju Sewol Ferry Memorial, respectively -- are targets of the raid.

Police denied that the raid is connected with cases concerning a spy organization the NIS has recently been investigating. The NIS recently expanded a probe into an alleged spy organization involving progressive political and labor figures on Jeju Island and in South Gyeongsang Province.

Police also stressed that the search and seizure was conducted on individual members of the KCTU on charges of violating the National Security Act, not the entire organization.

However, Han Sang-jin, a spokesperson for the KCTU, claimed the raid appears to be an attempt to forcefully link the spy ring with the KCTU by holding a press briefing at around 11 a.m. in front of the building where the union headquarters is located.

"(The investigative officials) deployed hundreds of police personnel and even brought air mattresses, creating a scene, even though we don't have much reason to resist," Han said, pointing out that the NIS and police did not follow normal procedures to execute their search warrant.

Meanwhile, as the NIS expands its investigation into the alleged North Korean underground spy organization nationwide, dispute concerning the location of the anti-communism investigation authority is likely to spark again. The NIS' right to investigate anti-communism cases is scheduled to be transferred to police from Jan. 1 next year in accordance with the revised NIS Act, passed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.