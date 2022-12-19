Game of mouse and cat: why war on NK hacking is still losing battle

This is the final installment of a three-part series shedding light on North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts and their links to the hermit regime’s nuclear ambitions. -- Ed.



The financially-isolated North Korean regime is behind one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists of all time. The North Korean state-run Lazarus Group, for instance, stealthily raked in hundreds of millions of dollars with only one cryptocurrency theft this year which appears to be directly linked to their astronomical spending on nuclear missile development.

But are there ways to stop North Korean hackers? Experts remain gloomy.

“Stopping cyberattacks is impossible. Every cyber threat actor is strongly motivated. They fully understand what kind of benefits they can acquire through cyberattacks,” Park Seong-su, lead security researcher of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team, told The Korea Herald. “Although we can’t stop cyberattacks, we should do our best to slow down and minimize the cyber threat.”

North Korean hackers will be persistent because they have a strong, shared goal.

“North Korea has a clear goal: to generate funds and foreign currencies for the regime and missile and nuclear programs. North Korea leaves no stone unturned to that end,” said Moon Jong-hyun, director at South Korean cybersecurity firm EST Security. “As long as Kim Jong-un is alive and North Korea needs funds for the regime’s ruling, the country will continue to hack and steal cryptocurrencies routinely.”

There are countries that conduct state-sponsored, systemic cyberattacks such as China and Russia. North Korea is known to be the only country in the world that supports cyber hacking against financial institutions to earn foreign currencies, Moon explained.

“As long as cryptocurrency remains opaque and the survival of the regime rests on asymmetric capabilities, North Korea is likely to continue exploiting the murky regulatory landscape to make gains,” said Millie Kim, a researcher with the North Korea Cyber Working Group, an initiative of the Korea Project at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

“North Korea has little to lose and much to gain from a loosely regulated market, especially as cryptocurrency can purchase increasingly more goods and services.”

But Moon said that it would be almost impossible to “thoroughly block North Korea from earning foreign currency” through cryptocurrency theft in light of the decentralized nature of blockchain which enables the existence of cryptocurrency.

“Blockchain is not supposed to be under control. Putting blockchain in control is such an oxymoron,” Moon said. “If we understand the system and structure of blockchain infrastructure, we can easily come to realize why North Korea has conducted cyber-enabled crimes, especially on blockchain platforms.”

In a nutshell, North Korean hackers have exploited the decentralized structure of blockchain that ensures that cryptocurrency exists outside of the control of central governments and financial authorities and no single individual or entity has control of cryptocurrency.

“Right now what we’re seeing is a cat-and-mouse game between US investigators and the North Korean hackers,” said Jean Lee, a fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington and a co-host of the “Lazarus Heist” podcast from the BBC World Service.

“US Treasury sanctions are designed to stop and disrupt the North Koreans from stealing cryptocurrency and converting it into hard currency but authorities have acknowledged that the Lazarus Group of North Korean hackers has already made off with hundreds of millions of US dollars in cryptocurrency this year alone,” Lee added.

Preemptive deterrance

To deter hacking attacks, experts underscored that cryptocurrency markets should improve cybersecurity maturity and cyber defenses.

Erin Plante, vice president of investigations at New York-headquartered Chainalysis, said that “hackers are always looking for the newest and most vulnerable services to attack,” citing increasing attacks on DeFi protocols including cross-chain bridges as an example.

“Cryptocurrency services – including but not limited to bridges – should invest in security measures and training,” Plante said. “For example, with North Korean-linked hackers in particular, sophisticated social engineering tactics that take advantage of the trusting and carelessness of human nature to gain access to corporate networks has long been a favored attack vector. Teams should be trained on these risks and warning signs.”

Echoing this view, Nick Carlsen, a blockchain analyst at TRM Labs and a former FBI analyst, underlined the importance of preemptively deterring North Korea’s cryptocurrency theft rather than responding to it.

Carlsen assessed that the US Treasury Department’s sanctioning of two cryptocurrency mixers was a “preemptive step.” A cryptocurrency mixer is a software tool that pools and scrambles cryptocurrencies from thousands of addresses to obfuscate and conceal the flow of transactions.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned two decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency mixers, Blender.io and Tornado Cash, for providing mixer services to the North Korean state-sponsored Lazarus Group respectively in May and August. The Lazarus Group was notably accused of using Tornado Cash and Blender.io to respectively process over $455 million and $20.5 million illicit proceeds from the Ronin Bridge heist netting $625 million in March.

