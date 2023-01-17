[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key to return as solo next month: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee will bring out a reissue of his second solo studio album in February, according to a local media report on Tuesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. It has been about six months since he released LP “Gasoline” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions. The veteran idol held solo concerts in Seoul in October and in Yokohama the following month. It was his first solo concert in Japan in about four years. In March, he will host concerts in Osaka under the same title “Greatest of All Time.” A full-group album from SHINee also is in line. The bandmates have been hinting that a full album will come out in May, in time for the 15th anniversary of the band’s debut. Youngest member Taemin will be discharged in April. BTS’ ‘Just One Day’ music video reaches 200m views

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS’ “Just One Day” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. It is the band’s 25th video to reach the milestone on the platform. “Just One Day” is from its second EP “Skool Luv Affair” that came out in 2014. The EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 12 six years after release when it was republished meeting the demand from its fans. Meanwhile, Jimin was named global brand ambassador for Dior. The French fashion house announced the partnership via social media on Monday local time. The artist “exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior as he continues a bond created in 2019 with Kim Jones, who designed BTS’ stage looks, and solidifies his friendship with the House,” it said. NCT’s Doyoung sings Japanese drama OST

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Doyoung of NCT participated in the original soundtrack for a Japanese drama, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. He sang “Cry” for drama “Hoshi Furu Yoruni” -- which translates as “On the Night the Stars Fall” -- a weekly series from TV Asahi that starts airing on Tuesday night. He is a member of NCT subunit NCT 127 that wrapped up touring the US last week. The nine-piece band will head to South America to resume tour “Neo City – The Link” on Wednesday in Sao Paolo, Brazil. It will also visit Santiago, Chile, Bogota, Colombia, and Mexico City. Haechan has not been able to join the tour since early this month due to health issues. On Jan. 30, the band will roll out “Ay-Yo,” a repack of its fourth full-length album “Two Baddies.” Ive drops Japanese-language version of ‘Love Dive’

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)