[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key to return as solo next month: report

Key of SHINee will bring out a reissue of his second solo studio album in February, according to a local media report on Tuesday.
Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.
It has been about six months since he released LP “Gasoline” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions.
The veteran idol held solo concerts in Seoul in October and in Yokohama the following month. It was his first solo concert in Japan in about four years. In March, he will host concerts in Osaka under the same title “Greatest of All Time.”
A full-group album from SHINee also is in line. The bandmates have been hinting that a full album will come out in May, in time for the 15th anniversary of the band’s debut. Youngest member Taemin will be discharged in April.
BTS’ ‘Just One Day’ music video reaches 200m views
The music video for BTS’ “Just One Day” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.
It is the band’s 25th video to reach the milestone on the platform.
“Just One Day” is from its second EP “Skool Luv Affair” that came out in 2014. The EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 12 six years after release when it was republished meeting the demand from its fans.
Meanwhile, Jimin was named global brand ambassador for Dior. The French fashion house announced the partnership via social media on Monday local time.
The artist “exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior as he continues a bond created in 2019 with Kim Jones, who designed BTS’ stage looks, and solidifies his friendship with the House,” it said.
NCT’s Doyoung sings Japanese drama OST
Doyoung of NCT participated in the original soundtrack for a Japanese drama, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.
He sang “Cry” for drama “Hoshi Furu Yoruni” -- which translates as “On the Night the Stars Fall” -- a weekly series from TV Asahi that starts airing on Tuesday night.
He is a member of NCT subunit NCT 127 that wrapped up touring the US last week. The nine-piece band will head to South America to resume tour “Neo City – The Link” on Wednesday in Sao Paolo, Brazil. It will also visit Santiago, Chile, Bogota, Colombia, and Mexico City. Haechan has not been able to join the tour since early this month due to health issues.
On Jan. 30, the band will roll out “Ay-Yo,” a repack of its fourth full-length album “Two Baddies.”
Ive drops Japanese-language version of ‘Love Dive’
Ive released Japanese-language version of second single “Love Dive” on Monday, signaling that it will continue to keep its fans busy in Japan this year.
The six-member act officially debuted in the country in October last year with their first single “Eleven” that reached first place on Tower Records’ Best Sellers K-Pop Single Top 10 in 2022. The single also made Billboard Japan’s Top Singles Sales of the Year 2022.
In the meantime, the group will host its first can concert “The Prom Queens” in Seoul on Feb. 11-12.
Separately, An Yujin was chosen as the face of Fendi for Korea on Tuesday. The Italian brand shared the news with photographs of the idol sporting casual looks from its 2023 spring/summer collection.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)