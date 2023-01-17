 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Innovation donates W3.6b for shared growth

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jan 17, 2023 - 16:17       Updated : Jan 17, 2023 - 16:42
SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun (fifth from left), company officials and representatives from partner firms pose during the delivery ceremony for the 1 Percent Happiness Sharing Fund at the company’s Ulsan complex on Tuesday. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun (fifth from left), company officials and representatives from partner firms pose during the delivery ceremony for the 1 Percent Happiness Sharing Fund at the company’s Ulsan complex on Tuesday. (SK Innovation)

South Korea’s largest energy company SK Innovation said Tuesday it has delivered a total of 3.6 billion won ($2.9 million) to seek shared growth with smaller partner companies, as part of a corporatewide campaign now in its sixth year.

Of the fund, 3.2 billion won came from the 1 Percent Happiness Sharing Fund, which is created by collecting 1 percent of the base salaries of employees, while the remainder was raised by collecting contributions from the government and a welfare fund for partner firms.

The company launched the 1 percent fund in 2018 following an agreement between management and the labor union reached in 2017. Thus far, an accumulative 18.1 billion won has been collected to be used to improve employee welfare and boost productivity at its partner companies.

SK Innovation said this year’s fund will be delivered to more than 6,000 employees of 74 partner firms for the upcoming Lunar New Year's holidays, while some of the funds will be used to renew accident insurance and improve other conditions at workplaces.

"SK Innovation has achieved a greater leap forward over the past 60 years by overcoming big and small difficulties with its partners," said Kim Jun, vice chairman of SK Innovation, during the fund delivery event held at the company’s Ulsan complex. "The past journey with our partners has given us deep trust, and this will be the driving force to continue for the next 60 years."



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114