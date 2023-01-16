GOT the beat drops first mini album 'Stamp On It'

GOT the beat unveiled its first mini album "Stamp On It" on Mon. at 6 p.m. (SM Entertainment)

GOT the beat, a seven-member female unit from K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, unveiled its first mini-album “Stamp On It” on Monday.

The title track “Stamp On It” is a R&B hip-hop dance song composed of a groovy piano sound and strong 808 bass beats.

The lyrics center on the extreme competition to become the best on stage. Likewise, the music video for the title track is rough and powerful with a caper movie concept.

GOT the beat is the first subunit that marked the beginning of the label’s “Girls On Top” project, aimed at bringing together the different voices of female artists.

The supergroup made its debut with the song “Step back” early last year.

K-pop singer BoA is at the helm of the unit, along with Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation. Other members include Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi, who focus on dance and performance. Also on board are Karina and Winter of the rookie girl group Aespa.

In the clip, each member has been uniquely styled to best accentuate their personal characteristics and create a charismatic group.

The choreography involves a signature move portraying a stamping action created by the famous dance crew Lachica.

GOT the beat offered a powerful and confident performance with diverse dance formations, gestures and facial expressions.

The album is comprised of six tracks with the lead track “Stamp On It” and side tracks “Goddess Level,” “Alter Ego,” “Rose,” “Outlaw” and “MALA.”

The side track “Goddess Level” is a powerful dance song with heavy trap beats and rhythmical brass sounds.

The track “Alter Ego” is another dance song composed of breakbeats and diverse base lifts and talks about environmental issues to arise awareness over sustainability movement.

“Rose” is an R&B hip-hop track that begins with a minimal beat that blends well with chic vocal of the act.

The track “Outlaw” is a dance song that layers dynamic base pumps and synthesizers to highlight both low vocals and explosive high vocals.

“MALA” is a hybrid pop song composed of an 808 bass line and flute sounds. It is about enjoying the moment by loving someone rather than worrying about other things.

GOT the beat will perform the title track “Stamp On It” for the first time on-air at the local music chart show "M Countdown" Thursday.