 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

GOT the beat drops first mini album 'Stamp On It'

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 18:01       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 18:01
GOT the beat unveiled its first mini album
GOT the beat unveiled its first mini album "Stamp On It" on Mon. at 6 p.m. (SM Entertainment)

GOT the beat, a seven-member female unit from K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, unveiled its first mini-album “Stamp On It” on Monday.

The title track “Stamp On It” is a R&B hip-hop dance song composed of a groovy piano sound and strong 808 bass beats.

The lyrics center on the extreme competition to become the best on stage. Likewise, the music video for the title track is rough and powerful with a caper movie concept.

GOT the beat is the first subunit that marked the beginning of the label’s “Girls On Top” project, aimed at bringing together the different voices of female artists.

The supergroup made its debut with the song “Step back” early last year.

K-pop singer BoA is at the helm of the unit, along with Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation. Other members include Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi, who focus on dance and performance. Also on board are Karina and Winter of the rookie girl group Aespa.

In the clip, each member has been uniquely styled to best accentuate their personal characteristics and create a charismatic group.

The choreography involves a signature move portraying a stamping action created by the famous dance crew Lachica.

GOT the beat offered a powerful and confident performance with diverse dance formations, gestures and facial expressions.

The album is comprised of six tracks with the lead track “Stamp On It” and side tracks “Goddess Level,” “Alter Ego,” “Rose,” “Outlaw” and “MALA.”

The side track “Goddess Level” is a powerful dance song with heavy trap beats and rhythmical brass sounds.

The track “Alter Ego” is another dance song composed of breakbeats and diverse base lifts and talks about environmental issues to arise awareness over sustainability movement.

“Rose” is an R&B hip-hop track that begins with a minimal beat that blends well with chic vocal of the act.

The track “Outlaw” is a dance song that layers dynamic base pumps and synthesizers to highlight both low vocals and explosive high vocals.

“MALA” is a hybrid pop song composed of an 808 bass line and flute sounds. It is about enjoying the moment by loving someone rather than worrying about other things.

GOT the beat will perform the title track “Stamp On It” for the first time on-air at the local music chart show "M Countdown" Thursday.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114