 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Artist Jun Hye-joo wins 22nd Songeun Art Award

By Park Yuna
Published : Jan 15, 2023 - 14:06       Updated : Jan 15, 2023 - 14:07
Jun Hye-joo (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)
Jun Hye-joo (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)

Jun Hye-joo was selected as the winner of the Songeun Art Award for her installation work "Hummer," which manifests our daily exposure to war, the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation announced Saturday.

Jun was among 20 artists shortlisted for the 22nd edition of one of the most prestigious art awards in South Korea. The shortlisted artists were selected from a pool of 503 under consideration, according to the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation, a private cultural foundation established in 1989. The art award was inaugurated in 2001.

Jun’s installation work titled “Hummer” resonates today, suggesting how military weapon technology is becoming prevalent in our daily lives, unbeknownst to us. The artist compares the phenomenon with floating pollen in the air.

An installation view of
An installation view of "Hummer," by Jun Hye-joo, at Songeun Art Space in Gangnam, Seoul (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)

Jun has attempted to reveal that people easily forget about the influence of certain subjects as they slowly permeate around us. She collects materials according to a specific theme to explore phenomena that are widely neglected in everyday life.

The exhibition for the 22nd Songeun Art Award shows works by the 20 shortlisted artists at Songeun Art Space in Gangnam, southern Seoul, through Feb. 18, except for Sundays.

The winner of the grand prize is awarded 20 million won ($16,200) and granted a solo exhibition at Songeun Art Space, located at the newly built building run by the cultural foundation in southern Seoul. Works by the prize-winning artist also are added to collections at the Seoul Museum of Art and the cultural foundation funded by Cartier Korea.

All 20 shortlisted artists are qualified to apply for a residency program run by the Delfina Foundation, a London-based nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange.

An installation view of
An installation view of "Hummer," by Jun Hye-joo, at Songeun Art Space in Gangnam, Seoul (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)

Founded by the late Yoo Sung-yeon, who also founded energy company ST International in 1962 and was once an aspiring artist, the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation supports emerging Korean artists.

Previous winners of the annual art award include Kwon Ah-ram, Kim Joon and Kim Young-eun.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114