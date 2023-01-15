Artist Jun Hye-joo wins 22nd Songeun Art Award

Jun Hye-joo was selected as the winner of the Songeun Art Award for her installation work "Hummer," which manifests our daily exposure to war, the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation announced Saturday.

Jun was among 20 artists shortlisted for the 22nd edition of one of the most prestigious art awards in South Korea. The shortlisted artists were selected from a pool of 503 under consideration, according to the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation, a private cultural foundation established in 1989. The art award was inaugurated in 2001.

Jun’s installation work titled “Hummer” resonates today, suggesting how military weapon technology is becoming prevalent in our daily lives, unbeknownst to us. The artist compares the phenomenon with floating pollen in the air.