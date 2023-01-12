[Eye Interview] From foreigner to neighbor

Abhishek Gupta, more widely known as Lucky, poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald on Jan. 3. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

When he took his first step on Korean soil in 1996 to study in here, Abhishek Gupta, more widely known as Lucky, could not have imagined himself staying for more than 25 years.

“Back in the day, many of my friends went to English-speaking countries like the UK, the US or Canada to study abroad. I wondered why my parents sent me to Korea,” Lucky said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “But any 19-year-old loves to travel outside, don’t they? I was one of them, who was excited to go outside of India.”

After a tough first year in the foreign country, Lucky said that he started getting used to the food, language, and enjoyed various experiences, making his life in Korea more enjoyable.

“I have experienced many interesting things -- like visiting popular places to see the first sunrise of the new year and making New Year’s wishes -- that are unique in Korea. I have been there and done it all when I was young,” he said, his face beaming.

Starting as a student at Seoul National University’s Language Education Institute, Lucky became one of the few foreign-born TV personalities in the early 2000s, starring in the hit SBS period series “Rustic Period” (2002-2003) as a supporting character and on KBS’ morning show as a reporter. Even then, he did not think of staying in Korea for long or taking a naturalization test. Lucky said that he has one more exam left to become a naturalized citizen of Korea.

“TV programs featuring foreigners were not a major trend at first. Our roles were very limited and I wasn’t even a professional TV personality. But everything changed after my decision to start a sesame business in Korea,” he said.

Lucky explained that his native country of India is one of the world’s biggest sesame producers. As Korea is a huge sesame market, he felt that he could find a stable life with a regular income if he worked hard enough.

“Though I stayed in Korea to grow my business, I got an unexpected opportunity to star in a local talk show, ‘Wednesday Foodtalk,’ to share my thoughts about curry. This actually led me to become one of the cast members in JTBC’s hit program ‘Abnormal Summit,’ which gave me huge popularity from Korean viewers,” he said.