LG Electronics’ OLED evo collects awards at Visual Grand Prix

LG Electronics' 42-inch OLED evo TV, which won awards at the VGP 2023, HiVi Best Buy Winter 2022, and more. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics revealed on Thursday that its OLED evo received the highest honor, the VGP Gold award, in the 50-to-60-inch and under-45-inch OLED TV categories at the Visual Grand Prix 2023. The product also received the Critics Award in the visual category.

The VGP is an annual audio-visual (AV) awards event held by Japanese AV media outlet Ongen Publishing. Devices are judged by experts and electronics dealers based on technological qualifications and consumer satisfaction.

Regarding the LG OLED evo, the VGP said, “This premium 4K TV offers an impressive visual experience with its attention to detail and depth. The contrast ratio and black color display create beautiful visuals and its functions, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, make it convenient to use.”

The product had previously received the best under-50-inch OLED TV honor from HiVi, another Japanese AV outlet, at Best Buy Winter 2022, along with the Silver Award at HiVi Grand Prix 2022.

LG Electronics considers the multiple awards and success in Japan, a major market for OLED premium TVs, as recognition of its leading position in OLED technology.

Omdia, a London-based market research firm, predicted that this year would be the first where OLED devices occupy over 30 percent of the Japanese television market. Thus, the tech mogul is expanding its range of technology, including a flexible gaming display called OLED Flex.