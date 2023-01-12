 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Electronics’ OLED evo collects awards at Visual Grand Prix

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jan 12, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : Jan 12, 2023 - 15:51
LG Electronics' 42-inch OLED evo TV, which won awards at the VGP 2023, HiVi Best Buy Winter 2022, and more. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics' 42-inch OLED evo TV, which won awards at the VGP 2023, HiVi Best Buy Winter 2022, and more. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics revealed on Thursday that its OLED evo received the highest honor, the VGP Gold award, in the 50-to-60-inch and under-45-inch OLED TV categories at the Visual Grand Prix 2023. The product also received the Critics Award in the visual category.

The VGP is an annual audio-visual (AV) awards event held by Japanese AV media outlet Ongen Publishing. Devices are judged by experts and electronics dealers based on technological qualifications and consumer satisfaction.

Regarding the LG OLED evo, the VGP said, “This premium 4K TV offers an impressive visual experience with its attention to detail and depth. The contrast ratio and black color display create beautiful visuals and its functions, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, make it convenient to use.”

The product had previously received the best under-50-inch OLED TV honor from HiVi, another Japanese AV outlet, at Best Buy Winter 2022, along with the Silver Award at HiVi Grand Prix 2022.

LG Electronics considers the multiple awards and success in Japan, a major market for OLED premium TVs, as recognition of its leading position in OLED technology.

Omdia, a London-based market research firm, predicted that this year would be the first where OLED devices occupy over 30 percent of the Japanese television market. Thus, the tech mogul is expanding its range of technology, including a flexible gaming display called OLED Flex.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114