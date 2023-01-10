9,655 students apply to Soongsil University’s regular admissions

Soongsil University said Tuesday that it received a total of 9,655 students for this year’s regular admissions, which closed on Jan. 2. The university plans to build an entering class of 1,310 students among the pool of nearly 10,000 applicants, it added.

Universities are divided into three categories in the country’s regular admission cycle -- Ga, Na, Da -- and prospective students can only apply to one group.

Over 2,300 students applied for the university’s Ga category, where the highest number of students applied for philosophy majors. Japanese language and literature and information sociology were the second and third most competitive majors, the university explained.

The university received more than 500 applicants in the Na category. Among them, the highest competition was for English language and literature, with 6.14 applicants per place, followed by German Language and Literature and Electronic and Information Engineering.

Over 3,600 students applied to the Da category, where 311 of them applied to the department of social welfare, followed by chemistry.

More than 1,300 prospective students applied to the university’s sports department, which falls under the Da group, representing Soongsil University’s largest applicant pool.

The other students applied through a general admission route.