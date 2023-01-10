Poet Ko Un releases new books five years after sexual harassment allegation

“Song of Nothingness” by Ko Un (left) and the Korean edition of “Conversation with Ko Un" (Silcheon Munhak)

Korean poet Ko Un, 90, who had stayed away from the literary scene after sexual harassment allegations were made against him in 2017, returned with a new collection of poems.

Silcheon Munhak, a publisher in Korea, released Ko’s latest collection of poetry, “Song of Nothingness” (direct translation), and a collection of conversations, “Conversation with Ko Un,” on Dec. 20.

The publisher said the year 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the poet's debut in 1958. This is Ko's first publication in five years.

The acclaimed poet, who was often considered a potential candidate for the Nobel prize in literature, did not make any mention of the allegations.

Instead, Ko wrote in the author's note for the poetry collection, “It has been five years since the collections ‘First Marriage’ and ‘One Day’ came out. ... Hands and eyes played with writing and reading. (I) lived the hour of poetry all year around.”