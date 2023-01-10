Poet Ko Un releases new books five years after sexual harassment allegation

Korean poet Ko Un, 90, who had stayed away from the literary scene after sexual harassment allegations were made against him in 2017, returned with a new collection of poems.
Silcheon Munhak, a publisher in Korea, released Ko’s latest collection of poetry, “Song of Nothingness” (direct translation), and a collection of conversations, “Conversation with Ko Un,” on Dec. 20.
The publisher said the year 2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the poet's debut in 1958. This is Ko's first publication in five years.
The acclaimed poet, who was often considered a potential candidate for the Nobel prize in literature, did not make any mention of the allegations.
Instead, Ko wrote in the author's note for the poetry collection, “It has been five years since the collections ‘First Marriage’ and ‘One Day’ came out. ... Hands and eyes played with writing and reading. (I) lived the hour of poetry all year around.”
“Conversation with Ko Un” is a compilation of conversations between Ko and Ramin Jahanbegloo, an Iranian poet and philosopher based in Canada. The book is a translation of the original book which was published in India in 2020.
“It is a book worth keeping by your side. It will be a good book for general readers, but I would like to recommend this to writers,” the publisher said in a preview of the collection.
In 2017, poet Choi Young-mi published a poem titled “The Beast” in which a Mr. En is depicted as habitually sexually assaulting women, including writers and publishers. Mr. En has been widely identified as Ko.
Ko's only public statement on the matter was released in the British paper the Guardian in March 2018 through his British publisher Bloodaxe Books.
“I flatly deny charges of habitual misconduct that some individuals have brought up against me,” said Ko. “… I must affirm that I have done nothing which might bring shame on my wife or myself.”
Ko's poems were removed from textbooks and a library space established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Ko’s name was closed down after the allegations.
Ko filed a 1 billion won ($807,000) compensation lawsuit against Choi in July 2018. The court ruled in favor of Choi.